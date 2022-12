Advertisement

Evelyn Ruth Townsend Andres, age 80, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022 at her residence.

Visitation will be held at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas on Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 1:00- 2:30 P.M. with a reception to follow at 5 Woodplace, Texarkana, Arkansas.