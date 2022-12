Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

James Paul Burnett, age 87, of Longview, Texas, died Monday, December 5, 2022, in a Longview hospital.

Mr. Burnett was born December 19, 1934, in Texarkana, Texas. He was a veteran of the United States Army and an engineer for Union Pacific Railroad.

Private graveside services will be held at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.