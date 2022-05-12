Advertisement

Floyd Edward Brian age 87, of Texarkana, Arkansas went to rest on high in his heavenly home on May 10, 2022, surrounded by his family. Floyd was born the fourth child of 13 to Lela Drue (Evans) and David Cauley Brian on November 28, 1934, in Camden, Arkansas, and grew up in Smackover. Floyd was always hard working. He had an ice route at 15, driving the truck and delivering ice before going to school. Also worked in and around the local oilfields. Later, he traveled around the country working on gas pipelines.

He was a caring brother, a loving husband, the greatest daddy, an excellent Pepaw, a loyal friend and an all-around good fellow. He retired from G. E. Railcar (formerly North American Tank Car) after 39 years. He had lots of interests and enjoyed spending time with his family (to whom he was a superhero), hunting, fishing, gardening, tinkering in his shop, camping, watching NASCAR, football, and classic westerns, working jigsaw puzzles, watching youth baseball games-especially those including his great-grandchildren. It is an understatement to say that he loved to pass the time just visiting with his family, friends and neighbors all of whom would say that he was one of their favorites (‘the real deal’)-recalling past adventures they had together or telling stories from his youth. Floyd was a humble man who had an amazing gift of mechanical ingenuity that he freely shared. If you could describe it, he could build it; if it was broken, he could fix it. He would help anyone with anything and consider himself well paid if he got a sincere thank you and maybe a few fresh vegetables. If you got within 10 miles of him, you probably met him, as he made it a point to speak to everyone. All who were in his circle of friends were thankful to know him, but he always considered himself to be the most richly blessed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Melba Joy (Harris) Brian, his daughters, Letitia ‘Tish’ Guess Heflin and Jacqueline ‘Jackie’ Guess Richardson (and her husband, Bob); brothers, William Earl, David (D.C.), Charles, Jimmy (Jimbo) and Benjamin (Benny) Brian, sisters, Marie Bryant, Edith Strickland, Betty Jo Green, and Sue Pope; and his long-time friend and running buddy, brother-in-law, Jackie Pope.

He is survived by his son, William ‘Bill’ Brian and wife Connie, of Texarkana, Arkansas; brother, Kenny (Carol), sisters Wanda Boothe (Lamar) and Pat Machen, and sister-in-law, Jo Brian; his grandchildren, Christy Allen, Jason Brian, Bradley Wilson, and Kandice & Cody Heflin; his great-grandchildren, Kaylea & Christian, Gunnar, Cami, Karson, Haley, Lyla & Riley, Lakyn & Layna, Haylee, Kaylene & Cody, Jr.; his great-great-granddaughter, Kensleigh; numerous fond nieces and nephews and special long-time friends, Bobby Engster & Theodus Byrd.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:30 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on May 12, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 P.M. Friday, May 13, 2022, at Rondo Memorial Park. The guest registry is available at www. texarkanafuneralhome.com.

The family would like to thank the nurses and caregivers at Encompass Hospice, as well as everyone who called or came to visit and made him feel as special as he truly was.

