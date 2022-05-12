Advertisement

Mrs. Thomasene Joy Honea, age 81, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on May 9, 2022.

Mrs. Honea was born May 9, 1941, in Texarkana, Texas, and had lived in Texarkana all of her life. She attended Faith Chapel Pentecostal Church of God, was a Homemaker, and had worked many years in the office of Dr. Bobby Pinkner.

She was preceded in death by her parents, A. R. (Buddy) and Tommie Taylor.

Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Jerry Honea, one daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie A. and Bert Price, one son and daughter-in-law, Mylon S. and Angela Honea, one sister and brother-in-law, Dena and Gene Wroten, two grandchildren, Carissa and her husband, Michael Bennett, and Caleb Price, two bonus grandchildren, India Thompson and Patrick Dorsey, five great-grandchildren, Alexis Bennett, Isaiah Bennett, Josiah Bennett, Ashton Price, Slade Price, and two bonus great-grandchildren, Rose Thompson and Wylie Thompson, all of Texarkana, Arkansas and a number of nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 A. M. Thursday at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, with Rev. Gary Dorsey officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 PM until 7 PM Wednesday.

The family would like to thank the staff of Inhabit Hospice for the excellent love and care given to Thomasene during her illness.

