Ford F. Thomas, 82, of Texarkana passed away May 28, 2021. He was born September 28, 1938 to Ford A. and Tressie Felts Thomas in Alexandria, Louisiana.

He was a member and deacon of First Baptist Church and worked for 37 years as a civil engineer for the USDA-SCS/NRCS.

Ford leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Gloria Brown Thomas; two sons, Jeffory Ford Thomas and wife Mary, and Jonathan Felts Thomas and wife Amy, all of Texarkana; brother, Seborn Alton Thomas of San Antonio, Texas; seven grandchildren, Zachary, Reagan, Connor, Jason, and Piper Thomas, Hannah and husband Jacob Hannan, and Stafford McQuerrey.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Cherry Sue Thomas.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel, Nash, Texas with burial following at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the First Baptist Church Texarkana.

3015 Moores Lane, Texarkana, Texas 75503