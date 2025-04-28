Sponsor

Forrest “Jay” Mauldin, Jr., age 83, of Redwater, Texas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in a local hospital.

Mr. Mauldin was born on November 18, 1941, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and has lived there most of his life. Jay was a talented musician who traveled the country with his wife, Kathy, singing in a variety of places throughout his life. He formed many bands throughout his lifetime, such as The Jay Walkers, Shady Groves, the Mauldin Family Gospel Singers, ACT II, and Kathy Carr and ACT II. He touched many lives with his music and words. Jay enjoyed playing the keyboard and listening to different songs and music on YouTube. He was a kind man who showed his love through music. He read his Bible daily and thanked God for his many blessings in life. Jay’s biggest blessings were his wife, daughter, and family, whom he loved deeply. He cared deeply for people and never missed an opportunity to tell them he loved them. He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-two years, Kathy Mauldin, his parents, Forrest Lee and Minnie Maudlin, one sister, Jimmie Sillivan, and one brother, Billy Mauldin.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kayla and Chris Cagle of Redwater, Texas; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Michael and Carmen Mauldin of Texarkana, Arkansas, and Randy and Gail Mauldin of Texarkana, Arkansas; one sister and brother-in-law, Sandy and Danny Kendrick of Amarillo, Texas; and a host of friends and other relatives.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Monday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M.

Funeral Services will be at 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at Cross Way Church, Texarkana, Arkansas, with Pastor Michael Mauldin officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.