Tamara Gennings, 56, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on Friday, April 25, 2025 at her residence. She was born May 6, 1968 in Prescott, Arkansas.

She was preceded in death by her parents Rodney Boren and Naomi Brown.

Survivors include her husband Blane Gennings of Texarkana, Texas; son Arien Williams and wife Yanin of Miami, Florida; daughter Ashley Gennings and William Moser Redwater, Texas; six grandchildren Makayla and Kevin Carreon, Arieana Williams, Addysin Williams, Aurelia Williams, Matthew Knaupe, Marshall Knaupe; along with her sister Jill Coleman; brother David Crouse; along with countless relatives.

Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 PM, Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel.

P.S. “Suck It Up Buttercup”