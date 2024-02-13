Sponsor

Frances Bush, age 89, passed away on February 11, 2024, in a local hospital. She was born in Bodcaw, AR on August 13, 1934, to Carl and Marcia Goodwin.

Frances retired from GTE Corp. with 40 years of service. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Moores Lane, in Texarkana.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Marcia Goodwin; husband, James Bush; brothers, Jay Goodwin and Buck Goodwin; sisters, Laura Carter and Rose Montgomery; and nephews, John Goodwin and James Goodwin Jr.

Frances is survived by her three children, Marcia Pratt of Anchorage, Alaska; James Bush and wife Linda of Saratoga, AR; and Gregory Bush of Texarkana, TX; step-grandson, James Purvis; step-great-grandchildren, Justin, Allison, Hannah, and Austin Purvis; nephews, Sam, Stan, and Michael Goodwin, and Steve and Dennis Carter; and nieces, Patricia McMillian, Linda Dunn, and Glenda Carter Aldridge.

Graveside services will be held in her honor at Calvary Cemetery on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 11:00 A.M., under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home. A visitation will be held one hour prior at Texarkana Funeral Home at 3515 Texas Boulevard, Texarkana, TX.