AnnaMary (Graham) Lindsey, age 81, of New Boston, Texas passed away on Saturday, February 10, 2024. She was born on July 9, 1942, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania to George Elroy and Rose Marie Graham.

Mrs. Lindsey spent her working days as a Licensed Professional Counselor with Roots to Wings. She was a wonderful and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerry Wayne Lindsey; and her brother, George Elroy Graham, Jr.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons and their spouses; Jay R. and Glynna Lindsey, Jeffery Brian and Lisa Lindsey, Joseph Lee and Kay Lindsey, Jeremy Allen Lindsey; nine grandchildren, Justin Lindsey, Chelsea Lindsey, Anna Brooke Lindsey, Jason Lindsey, Jordan Marmolejo, Jonathan Lindsey, Evan Lindsey, Easton Lindsey, Euan Lindsey; four great-grandchildren; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Memorial Services will be held on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at 2:00 PM at Bates-Rolf Funeral Home – New Boston, Texas with Bro. Kevin Holt officiating. There is no set Visitation. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home.