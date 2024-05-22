Sponsor

Frances Louise Mitchell passed away on May 20, 2024, in Texarkana, Texas. She was born on July 24, 1942, in Texarkana Hospital to Emma Berry Mitchell and Malin B. Mitchell. She attended Texas High, the University of Arkansas, Texarkana Community College, and East Texas State University in Texarkana. She worked as a social worker at the Department of Human Services for 26 years in the Youth Services Department of the Miller County Courts. She also worked in the Southwest Arkansas Counseling and Mental Health Center as a youth family counselor for 4 years.

She was a member of TRAHC, the Junior League of Texarkana, of Our Children First Coalition of Texarkana, and of the Little Theatre where she won the Little Theatre’s Tilly Award for costume design. She also served as a deacon of First Presbyterian Church Texarkana, Arkansas, and was a member of the Board of Directors for the Angel Fund Foundation.

Fran loved cooking, and her salads were a delight. Additionally, she was a gifted artist in pastels, mosaics, and acrylics. She was an avid reader, always reading the latest bestseller.

In death, Fran was preceded by her parents, Malin B. Mitchell and Emma Berry Mitchell. She is survived by her sister, Ginger Mitchell Cullins, and her special kitty boy, Grayson. Also surviving Fran are her cousins Genie and Bob Wright, their daughter, Barbara Gail Wright, and her daughters Natalie and Sarah Hale. Also, her surviving cousins include Marilyn McCulloch and Ed G. Berry. Other cousins who loved Fran are

Imo Murphy, Allan Murphy, Tom Murphy, Edie Murphy Davis, Sissy Carter Alsabrook, Tom Mitchell and all their families.

Friends who were like family to Fran were Tiffany and Kenneth Wilson with their sons Joey and Taylor;

Mary and Bill Schroeder, their children, Trey and Megan whose daughters were Fran’s Goddaughters, Eleanor and Frances.

Fran was most appreciative of the love and care offered by Tina and Harold who took care of her, her home, and Grayson.

She had so many friends who loved her and will miss her as Fran made them feel special. They will miss her quirky sense of humor that brought them lots of laughter.

Per Fran’s request, there will be no service. Instead, to honor her, please gather with friends at your convenience to tell Fran stories, and have a special drink, perhaps a Bloody Mary or a Margarita. Let us all remember her smile and the twinkle in her eyes. If you wish to donate in her name, please consider First Presbyterian Church, 601 Pecan, Texarkana, AR 71854, the Texarkana Animal League, 5820 Richmond Road, Texarkana, TX 75503, or your favorite charity.