Marie Elizabeth Hagen, 88, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on May 19, 2024, at her residence. She was born December 30, 1935, to Siro and Maria Columbus in Texarkana, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Joe Hagen, and brothers Siro and John Columbus.

Marie cherished her family most. Her proudest accomplishment was the family that she created with Joe. She leaves behind three children, Ronnie Hagen (Lou Ann), Cat Howard (Rob), and Julie Hagen (Liz); three grandchildren, Claire, Maggie, and Jack; two great-grandchildren; and nephews and nieces, Tim, Cristie, Kelly, Sharon, Cindy, Vincent, and Steve.

Marie touched the lives of many through Girl Scouts where she was a troop leader for two troops for many years and received numerous accolades for record cookie sales.

Marie had a quick wit, was fun-loving and social, and had a beautiful smile. She was very involved for years in her children’s school activities as well as her community. She was a lifetime member of the volunteer cookie and cake-baking committee!

As we say our goodbyes, Marie’s family expresses their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to her caregivers Karla, Pam, and Susan, and a special thanks to her hospice nurse Bri.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, May 23, 2024, at St Edward’s Catholic Church at 1pm. Graveside services to be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Reception to follow at St Edward’s Catholic Church Parish Hall.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer’s Alliance or the Texarkana Animal League.