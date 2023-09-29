Frances Susan Keasler

Sponsor

Frances S. Keasler, 75, of Red Lick, Texas, died September 28, 2023 at her home after loving, long term care by PrimeCare Hospice.

Fran was born November 2, 1947 in El Dorado, AR to James C. and Alys Jo Westmoreland. She graduated from Hamburg High School in Hamburg, AR then received a Bachelors Degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, AR. She was an active member of Hardy Memorial Global Methodist Church and the Service Sunday School Class. She was a member of the Miller County Master Gardeners before illness required her withdrawal in 2011.

Fran is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Don Keasler of Red Lick; daughter and son-in-law, Dr. Susan (Michael) Ferguson of Fayetteville, AR; daughter Jane Portis of Texarkana, Texas; step-son and daughter-in-law, Ken (Christina) Keasler of Superior, MT; step-daughter and son-in-law, Karen (Brian) McAlexander of Hooks, TX; brother, Bill Westmoreland of New York City, NY and eight grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, October 2, 2023 at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 A.M. at Hardy Memorial Global Methodist Church with Rev. Richard Heyduck officiating.

The family will receive friends at Chapelwood Funeral Home Sunday afternoon from 2:00 – 4:00 P.M.

