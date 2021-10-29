Frank Kirvin, Jr.

Advertisement

Frank Kirvin left all his troubles behind on October 28, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 1, 1950 to Jewell and Ruby Kirvin.

Preceded in death by his first wife Kristie Patten Kirvin. His parents, siblings: Patricia Simpson, Tom Kirvin and Sharon Jones. Brothers-in-law: Jerry Wheeler, James Jaggers, Bob Patten, Freddie Patten and Gary McDougal, who warned him to get out of dodge while he could. Two nephews: Phillip McDougal and Sean Kirvin. Tough as nails….he survived them all.

Survived by his now wealthy second wife, Rena Kirvin. Just kidding there was nothing left. “It all went to my physicians.”

His children Laura Freeman (Ronnie), Lisa Stone (Louis) and Casey Kirvin. Six grandsons: Nate Freeman, Caleb Freeman (Emilee), Lawson Stone, Benjamin Freeman, Maddox Stone and Ledgen Stone. Brothers-in-law: Willard Simpson, Bill Patten and Harlan Jones. Sisters-in-laws Phyllis Mcdougal, Stacy Jaggers. Special niece and her husband: Becky and Richard England. Numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

After receiving his PhD from the School of Hard Knocks, he became a millwright at Cooper Tire where he was employed for 30 years. He spent his remaining years helping anyone he could. He was a pastoral volunteer at Hospice of Texarkana. He loved the Lord, life and laughter. He was a master carpenter by his own right. He could build anything, fix most things and absolutely loved decorating his home for Christmas. He was like the Griswolds.

Anytime spent with him was a good time full of laughter and fellowship. He loved college football, hunting, loved Friday’s catfish supper and watching his deer at his place, which is probably why he hadn’t killed one in a few years.

He can now run like the deer, has no more pain and finally tough as nails has finished his journey.



Graveside services will be 11:00 A. M. Saturday, October 30th, 2021 at Olive Branch Cemetery in Doddridge, Arkansas with Rev. Sam Martinez officiating.

The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:30 P.M. to 8:30 P. M. at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers the family request you pay it forward.

