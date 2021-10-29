Advertisement

Mark Alan Monaghan Jr was born July 23, 1989 at Wadley Hospital in Texarkana, TX to his parents Mark (Sr) and Beth Monaghan.

Some of Mark’s most cherished memories were made with his father and friends while duck hunting in the cold winter months. Mark loved his three children with his whole heart and valued the time he spent with them. His friends and family could always count on him to say something off the wall to bring a smile to their face or send random tiktoks just because he thought they were funny. Mark loved to be creative, whether he was doodling/coloring with his children or welding a new project together.

In his earlier years, Mark could be found climbing trees, hunting squirrels, and just “being a boy” in every way he knew how, and those that knew him, know that never changed through the years. He was a character through and through, and some stories probably don’t even need repeating, but they were definitely memorable ones that will be cherished for the rest of our lives. He was and is loved greatly by his wife, family, children, and friends.

Advertisement

Mark passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 8:29 am at his home in Fouke, AR. He died at the age of 32 years old. He will be missed more than words can say.

Mark is survived by his wife, Alyssa Monaghan, three children, Lillyen (8), Kolby (7), and Silas (5). He also leaves behind his mother, Beth Monaghan, father, Mark Monaghan Sr, sister Jennifer Monaghan, sister Elizabeth Carr, brother-in-law Casey Carr, niece Sienna Carr, and paternal grandparents, Sonny and Catherine Monaghan, as well as multiple aunts, uncles, and cousins.

