Sponsor

Frank Lewis Bransford from Texarkana, Texas went home to be with his Lord and Savior on January 30, 2025.

Frank was a teacher in the Liberty-Eylau School District retiring from the Redwater Independent School District.

Mr. Bransford was born February 25, 1950, to Frank and Elaine Bransford and a lifetime resident of Texarkana, Texas.

Left behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Mary K Bransford; Greg Weatherly, Dakota Weatherly, and Michayla Weatherly; Sisters, Jeanie Bransford, Jane Gerber and Husband Randy, Cathy Heflin and Becky Bransford. Frank also leaves behind his brother, Mike Bransford, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Cremation services are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home and a memorial service will be held at First Biker’s Church of Texarkana, February 14, 2025, at 1:00 P.M.