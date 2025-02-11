Kiwanis Club of Texarkana Hosts 67th Annual Pancake Day on March 1st

Sponsor

Get ready to flip for a cause! The Kiwanis Club of Texarkana is excited to host the 67th Annual Pancake Day on Friday, March 1st, at the Turman Arnold Center on the Texarkana College Campus. Doors open at 7:00 AM and serve until 1:00 PM, giving everyone a chance to enjoy this beloved community tradition.

For just $8 per ticket, guests can indulge in unlimited pancakes, eggs, crispy bacon, and savory sausage—all served hot and fresh throughout the day. Whether you’re stopping by for breakfast, brunch, or lunch, Pancake Day is the perfect way to satisfy your cravings while supporting a great cause.

While you’re here, make sure to stop by our annual Kiwanis Bake Sale! You’ll find some of the best homemade treats in Texarkana, perfect for enjoying later or sharing with family and friends.

All proceeds from Pancake Day benefit the Kiwanis Club of Texarkana’s youth programs, scholarships, and community initiatives. By attending, you’re not just enjoying a delicious meal—you’re directly contributing to programs that make a positive impact on the lives of children and families in the Texarkana area.

Get Your Tickets Today!

Tickets can be purchased in advance from any Kiwanis Club of Texarkana member or at the door on the day of the event. For more details or to buy tickets online, visit our Facebook page @KiwanisTXK or contact the Kiwanis Club of Texarkana directly.

Don’t miss out—bring your appetite and join us for a flipping great time!

About the Kiwanis Club of Texarkana

The Kiwanis Club of Texarkana is committed to serving the local community through service projects, fundraising efforts, and programs that uplift children and families. Since its founding, the club has worked tirelessly to make a lasting impact in Texarkana and beyond.