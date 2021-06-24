Freda Carlene Tweedle

Advertisement

Mrs. Freda Carlene Cates Tweedle, age 79, of Genoa, Arkansas, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021 in a local rehab center.

Mrs. Tweedle was born November 16, 1941, at Texarkana, Arkansas. She was a member of Boyd Union Community Church and was retired from Texarkana National Bank. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Delphine Cates, a daughter, Koko Tweedle, brother Gordon Cates, and two sisters, Gloria Morphew and Nadine Sims.

Survivors include her husband, Jim Tweedle of Genoa, Arkansas, one daughter, Cassy Dumas of Genoa, Arkansas, two grandchildren, Sherrea Moon and Cheyenne Dumas of Genoa, Arkansas, one great-grandchild, Kyler Moon, two sisters, Gail Hacker and Patsy Hon and her husband Kenneth of Genoa, Arkansas, and one nephew, Larry Cates and his wife Liz of Mena, Arkansas.

A celebration of her life will be at 10:00 A. M. Friday at the Texarkana Funeral Home Arkansas Chapel with Rev. Charles Bell and Rev. Steve Harper officiating. Burial will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 PM until 8 PM Thursday.

Memorials may be made to Cedar Grove Cemetery or Boyd Union Church, 2478 MC 17, Fouke, Arkansas, 71837.