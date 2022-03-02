Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Freddie Howard Johnson, 83 of Fouke Arkansas went to be with his loving Jesus and reunited with the love of his life Roberta in heaven on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

Freddie was born March 20, 1938 in Big Creek Community, Arkansas. He served his country for 8 years in the United States Army where he earned an expert marksmanship medal and was a proud member of the 101st Airborne Screaming Eagles with 67 successful jumps. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and the American Legion. He loved God, his family, and his country. He was a devoted Husband, Father & Pepaw.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 50 years, Roberta Abell Barrett; his parents, William Edward Johnson and Minnie Goodon-Johnson; his siblings Henry Johnson, Paul Woolbright, Pauline Sisco, Ona Jean Black, William Edward Johnson, Jr., Ella Mae Rogers, Luther “Johnny” Johnson and William Leon Johnson; sons Garrett Story and Christopher Johnson and great grandson Arieus O’Brian.

He is survived by his sons; Robert Story and Nathaniel (LaTonya) Johnson; daughters, Daphne (Joe) Williford, April (Rusty) Waggoner and Heather (Melonie) Myers; 16 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; his Brother; Donnie Johnson; two sisters, Martha Johnson and Edith Johnson and a host of nephews, nieces, and other relatives.

Advertisement

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel with Bro. Tommy Keister officiating. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Hope, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6:30 until 8:30 PM.

Register online at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.

