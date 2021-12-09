Advertisement

Freddie Kline Williams was born June 23,1943 to the late J. C. and Gertrude Williams of Texarkana, AR. He departed this life on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. He attended Texarkana, Arkansas School District and later was employed at Arkansas High School. He loved to Sing!!

He was preceded in death by his parents and one Sister: Sabra Williams.

He leaves to cherish his memories: One Sister; Lucrecie Johnson and one Nephew, Fredrick Johnson and several other relatives and friends.

Advertisement

Graveside Service Friday, December 10, 2021 11:00 AM at Fairhaven Cemetery 35th and Sanderson Lane, Texarkana, AR with Rev. Cleve Dillard, Eulogist under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

