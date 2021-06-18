Advertisement

Frederick Darrow Birdsong, age 83 of New Boston, Texas passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at his residence. Mr. Birdsong was born September 8, 1937 in New Boston, Texas. He was retired from Red River Army Depot as a Sandblaster, a United States Army Veteran and is preceded in death by 4 children, Darryl, Buddy, Peggy and Jamie.

He is survived by his wife Jetty Birdsong of New Boston, Texas, three daughters, Tonya Todd of New Boston, Texas, Melanie Scogins of Texarkana, Texas, Rhonda Williams of Little Rock, Arkansas, one stepson, Jerry Dougan and numerous grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Bates Rolf Funeral Home Chapel, New Boston, Texas on Friday, June 18, 2021 from 10:00 A.M. until 12 noon. Interment will follow in Old Union Cemetery under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas.