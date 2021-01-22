Advertisement

Gary Allen Robinson, age 73, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on January 16, 2021 in a local hospital.

Mr. Robinson was born on April 3, 1947 in Miller County to his parents Frank and Mettie Robinson. He worked as a salesman for 47 years at Bumper to Bumper.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Ginger Robinson; his children, Tonya Dunlap, Kari Taylor, Maranda Martin, Frank Allen Robinson, Rodney Alan Delacerda; sister, Dot Sims and Pam Barkman; fourteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Due to Covid-19 no services will be held at this time.

