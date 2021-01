Madelynn Skye Hickman Russell

Advertisement

Madelynn Skye “Maddie” Hickman Russell, infant daughter of Kandice Hickman and Matthew Russell went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, January 16, 2021 surrounded by her family in Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Maddie was born December 28, 2020 in Texarkana, Texas. She was preceded in death by her “Pepaw” Kenneth Hickman.

Other survivors include two sisters, Mackenzie Britt and Brooklynn Hickman both of Texarkana, Arkansas; her grandparents, Peggy “ MiMi” Hickman of Texarkana, Arkansas; Heather and Jordan Smith of Texarkana, Texas; Roger and Sue Russell of Texarkana, Arkansas; her great grandparents, Jim and Mickie Perkins of Texarkana, Texas; Ronald and Paula Adams of Texarkana, Texas; special aunt and uncle Scarlet and Mitchell Patterson of Texarkana, Texas; aunt and uncle, Brittany and Brook Hickman of Texarkana, Arkansas; uncle, Kris Hickman of Texarkana, Arkansas; uncle, Brand Hickman of Texarkana, Arkansas; aunt and uncle, Brittany and Jon McGlaun of Montgomery, Texas; aunt, Hannah Russell of Texarkana, Texas; uncle, Jordan Smith of Lubbock, Texas; uncle, Jacob Smith of Redwater, Texas; aunt, Allisyn Smith of Texarkana, Texas; great aunts, Margaret Jefferies, Linda Haggerty of Texarkana, Texas; Janet Satterfield of Cabot, Arkansas; Lisa Black of Texarkana, Arkansas; one great uncle, Johnny Russell of Texarkana, Arkansas; five cousins Jacee Patterson, Caleb Patterson, Adalyn Patterson, Aaleiya and Sophie Hickman and other relatives.

A celebration of Maddie’s life will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. Mark Roper officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Memorial may be made to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in memory of Madelynn, 1 Children’s Way, Little Rock, Arkansas 72202.

