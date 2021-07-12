Gary Brown

Advertisement

Gary Wayne Brown, age 71, of Wake Village, Texas, died July 9, 2021, in a local hospice facility.

Gary was born November 26, 1949, in Texarkana, Arkansas. He was passionately also known as “Outlaw”. He left Texarkana after serving in the Marine Corp to spread his wings and see what the world had to offer him. He landed in Austin, Texas. There his love for burnt orange and the Texas Longhorns was created- Hook ‘em! He developed many friendships through his love for Texas. He landed a job refinishing tennis courts for Australian Courtworks. It turned out to be the job he loved for many years. He enjoyed the travel that came with it. When Outlaw wasn’t traveling, he was hanging with friends watching football, horse races or Nascar. Good music and good times were at the top of his “fun” list. He lived his life to the fullest and he filled many lives with laughter and love.

Gary was preceded in death by his father, Boyd Brown, his mother Margaret Brown, and one brother, Nicky Brown, Sr.

Advertisement

Survivors include one sister, Nancy Luman (Mark); one brother, Kenny Brown (Misty) and many nieces, nephews, extended family with numerous dedicated friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.