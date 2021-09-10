Advertisement

On Monday, September 13th the family of Gary Don Cowling welcomes you to join them for visitation at Texarkana Funeral Home at 4801 Parkway Dr. from 5:00-7:00. His graveside services will be held at 10:00 on Tuesday, September 14that Memorial Gardens for close family and friends.

Gary was born September 29, 1961, at Texarkana, Texas, and grew up in Stamps, Arkansas. He went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 6, 2021, at the age of 59. He was preceded in death by his parents Wesley and Doris Cowling.

He is survived by his wife, Theresa Belk Cowling, one son, Wesley Scott Cowling, and one daughter, Morgan Leigh Cowling all of Texarkana, AR, two brothers and sister-in-law, Joe and Mary Ann Cowling of Stamps, Arkansas, Bob, and Rebecca Cowling, of Arkadelphia, Arkansas, two special nephews, Doug Cowling of Texarkana, Arkansas and Lance and his wife Amy Cowling of Atlanta, Texas, special cousin, Chuck Cowling of Texarkana, Arkansas, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Richard and Mary Belk of Stamps, Arkansas, a sister-in-law, Tracy Keever of Austin, Texas, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Gary always had a smile on his face and never met a stranger. He enjoyed his job as a sales representative with Precision Metals Industry Inc. It allowed him to meet people from all over the four states area and he loved his PMI family.

Gary loved sports. He was a proud graduate of Southern Arkansas University of Magnolia, Arkansas where he set records as the football team’s kicker and was a member of the track team. He loved anything outdoors too. What he loved most was hunting with his son, Wesley, and helping Morgan with any project she dreamed up.

Gary excelled in many things, but what he did best was being a husband and father. He loved his wife and kids. He was the rock of their family and they felt lucky he was theirs. He will be missed by many people.