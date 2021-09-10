Robin Ann Rachel

Advertisement

Robin Ann McAlister Rachel, age 83, of Longview, Texas died at her home on September 7, 2021.

Robin was born June 1, 1938, in Texarkana, Arkansas, graduated from Texas High in 1956 and retired from the Texas Department of Human Services in May 2002. She was an avid Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers fan, loved horses, collecting beanie babies, and her fur-babies were her everything.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar Odis and Gladys Agee McAlister; brother, Edgar Ray “Daddy Ray” McAlister; and granddaughter, Jessica “Jessie” Ann Rachel.

Survivors include her daughter, Catherine Rachel Wade of Longview; her son and daughter-in-law Will and Sheryl Rachel of Maud; two granddaughters and their husbands April and Colin Waldrop of Maud, and Elizabeth “Beth” and Michael England of New Boston; nine great-grandchildren: Peyton, Avery and Abigail Waldrop of Maud; Cason and Jaycee Leavitt of Maud; Asher and Michael “Mikey” England of New Boston; Stevie Salinas, Jr. of Phoenix, AZ, Keelan Acosta of Maud and her constant companion Krissy.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

Interment will be in Center Ridge Cemetery in Maud, Texas under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service.