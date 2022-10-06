Advertisement

Gary Lane Waldon, of New Boston, Texas, passed away at the age of 75 years old, Friday, September 30, 2022. He was born to Lowell & Lorene Waldon on August 24,1947 and was raised in Hooks, Texas. He is survived by son Darin (Amanda) Waldon of Mt. Pleasant, Texas, daughters Jill (Kevin) Rowe of Texarkana, Texas, and Alicia (Mike) Guzzardo of Trophy Club, Texas. Mr. Waldon also leaves behind 12 grandchildren: Hope (Blaike) Johnson, Ethan McIntire, Drew Mason, Alexis Allen, Hosston and Sage Rowe, Ella and Eden Waldon, and Bella, Mia, Nora, and Jaden Guzzardo. All dearly loved their “PeePaw” and are thankful for many good memories. He is also survived by brother Keith Waldon, and sister Vicky Houff. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Kaye Perez, & brother “Dink” Waldon.

Mr. Waldon graduated with his Bachelors & Masters Degrees from Texas A&M University in Commerce, Texas and spent many years teaching math in New Boston, Texas. In his later education years, he was Assistant Principal of Crestview Elementary School where he retired.

Funeral services for Gary Waldon will be held Saturday, October 8 starting with visitation at 4:00 PM and followed by a service celebrating his life at 5:00 PM at Bates & Rolf Funeral Home in New Boston, Texas. A come & go public viewing will be open to all who loved him on Thursday and Friday, 8:00 AM- 4:00 PM.

