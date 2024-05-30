Sponsor

Gary Mark Williams Sr., affectionally known as Poppy, age 70, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away May 25, 2024, doing what he loved to do: traveling with his family.

Mr. Williams was born April 16, 1954, in El Paso, Texas. As a child, he lived in Germany for three years. As a teenager, he would visit his family the Amos’ in Denton, Texas. He made his career at Cooper Tire and Rubber Company and retired after forty-two years. When he retired, he loved traveling and vacations. He loved spending time playing games, fellowshipping, and having a good meal with family and friends. He loved music, and in high school, he had a band called “The Establishments.” He was an active member of Church on the Rock, where he served in many areas. In other churches previously, he had served as Pastor, Deacon, Music Minister, and other responsibilities. He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald “Sarge” and Bennye Williams.

He is survived by his very loving wife, Milayne Williams; his kids, Mark Williams ( Sofia) of San Marcos, California; Kevin Williams ( Brittany) of New Boston, Texas; Kathy Hembree (Greg) of Simms, Texas; two step-daughters Lexi Sheek (Andrew) and Saraiah Mercado, who he loved very much, Step-children, Bonnie Nix (Brandy) of Texarkana, Texas, Ben Keeney (Jill) of Prosper, Texas, and Brandon Brown of Texarkana, Texas; brother and sisters, Donna Williams Sanders (Ricky) of Foreman, Arkansas, Pam Williams of Branson, Missouri, Joe Williams (Lynna) of Redwater, Texas; fourteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and other relatives that loved him very much.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at Church on the Rock, with Pastor Mike Ulmer officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 31st.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial for Gary can be made to Church on the Rock, 2301 University Avenue, Texarkana, Texas, 75503