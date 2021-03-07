Advertisement

Gary Strickland, age 74 of New Boston, Texas passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the Ponderosa Nursing Facility in DeKalb, Texas. Mr. Strickland was born March 2, 1946 in Hampton, Arkansas to Jessie and Reba Strickland. He served on the New Boston Fire Department for 20 plus years, was a Texas Softball Umpire for seven plus years, an avid hunter, retired after 37 years from Red River Army Depot, a member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church, New Boston, Texas, and a US Army Veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Mark Strickland.

Survivors include his wife, Beverly Strickland of New Boston, Texas, one son and daughter in law, Gary (Joe) and Brittany Strickland of Pineville, Louisiana, one daughter and son in law, Brandy and Patrick Vital of San Antonio, Texas, ten grandchildren, Hunter and Tanner Strickland, Britt and Genesis Stair, Gabrielle Wiley, Carleton Arrant Jr., Blaine Austin, Aiden, Nesbitt, Conner and Cole Vital, one sister and brother in law Teresa and David Putman of Madison, Alabama, one brother and sister in law Jonny and Mary Strickland of Bloomburg, Texas, his mother in law, Wanda Sheridan of New Boston, Texas and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, March, 3, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Faith Missionary Baptist Church, New Boston with Bro. Anthony Tropp officiating. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. til 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Faith Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will be at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, Nash Texas under the direction of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home