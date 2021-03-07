Advertisement

Jameson Edward Rocca of Texarkana, Texas, gained his angel wings at an early age of 11 months as he passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at his home.

Jameson was born March 25, 2020 in Texarkana, Texas to Michael Rocca and Hanna Underwood.

He was preceded in death by two great-grandfathers, Richard Ellis and Edward Martin, great-great-grandfather Fred Ashby; and great uncle, Sam Rocca.

Jameson is survived by his parents; his brothers, Aidan and Lucas Rocca; grandparents, Earl and Dianna Rocca of Breaux Bridge, LA, Marcia and Michael Lewis of Texarkana, Texas, and Jerry and Linda Underwood of Dekalb, Texas; great grandparents, Kathleen Martin of Monroe, Michigan and Elaine Phelps of Hooks, Texas; great-great-grandmother, Betty Ashby of Lynn Haven, FL; Aunt and Uncle, Sam and Brianna Rocca of Sunset, LA; great uncles and aunts, Richard and Theresa Ashby of Newport, Michigan, Marc and Cindy Ellis of Monroe, Michigan, and Joe and Jamie Ellis of Toledo, Ohio; cousin, Artem; and a number of other, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, and friends.

Jameson was known by his family as a laid-back child ready from the time he woke up until he went to sleep at night. He loved food no matter what you gave him especially cheese puffs and Oreo cookies. Jameson dislikes were baths and did not like to wear clothes, shoes, or socks. He also loved to be in the kitchen with his daddy for all meal preparations. He was daddy’s little food critic!!!! Jameson’s best friend was his daddy because everywhere the little man was, so was his father. When Jameson would get excited, he had the loudest giggle laugh that you ever heard as well as the most crooked smile. Jameson started walking approximately 2 months ago and was getting to the point where he was running away from his dad all the time.

Losing a child is the worst painful trauma a parent any parent will ever experience. There is nothing that can compare. A Parent is torn between trying to live here on earth and love those who are near, while half of their heart will always be with their child who is gone.

Visitation will be prior to the service from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Friday, March 5, 2021 at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, March 5, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Steve McMichael officiating.

The burial of cremated remains will be held at a later date at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.