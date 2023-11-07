Sponsor

Gary Wayne Smith, Jr., age 54, of Texarkana, Texas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Mr. Smith was born on February 9, 1969, in Texarkana, Arkansas. He was employed with Jack Yates Dry Wall as a project estimator and was a member of Cross View Baptist Church. He was also a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity while attending the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. He was witty and had a great sense of humor. Gary was the type of friend you were lucky to have. He would drive five hours one way just to spend an hour or two with you and turn around and drive home. He was a loyal Razorback fan who cheered on his team, win or lose. His world revolved around his family, and he loved nothing more than spending time with them.

He is preceded in death by his father, Gary Wayne Smith Sr.

He is survived by his wife of twenty-five years, Amy Smith of Texarkana, Texas; his daughters, Tracy Smith and her fiancé Connor Williams of Denton, Texas, Addison Smith of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Lindsay Smith of Texarkana, Texas; his son, Gary Phillip Smith of Fayetteville, Arkansas; one sister, Jennifer Pavick of Texarkana, Texas; his mother, Debby Smith of Texarkana, Texas and a host of other friends and relatives.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM Sunday, November 5, 2023, at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, with Pastor Kelsey Coleman officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

