Advertisement

Gary Wayne Smith, Sr., age 72, of Texarkana, Texas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

Mr. Smith was born March 20, 1949, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana.

He was a retired site manager with H. B. Zachry Company and was a Christian. He was a member of the Dallas Masonic Lodge of Mena, Arkansas. Gary was a sergeant with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department in his younger years. He was also a man of many talents and was willing to share his wisdom and knowledge with friends and family. He was a true patriot and believed strongly in God, family, and country. He enjoyed building things and modifying and restoring antique cars in his spare time, especially his 1956 Chevy Bel Air and his 1969 Corvette. Gary was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many. He is preceded in death by his parents, Teamon and Fannie Smith, one sister, Carolyn Tinsley, and one brother, Donald Ray Smith.

He is survived by his wife, of fifty-four years, Debby Smith, of Texarkana, Texas; one son, Gary Wayne Smith, Jr., and his wife Amy of Texarkana, Texas; one daughter, Jennifer Pavick of Texarkana, Texas; one brother and sister-in-law, Ronnie and Shearon Smith of Texarkana, Texas; five grandchildren, Cyndi Durham and her husband, Jakeb, Tracy Smith, Gary Phillip Smith, Addison Smith and Lindsay Smith and one future great-granddaughter to come, Quinn Durham and a host of friends and other relatives.

Advertisement

A graveside service will be 10:00 A.M. Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

