Gary Wyatt

Gary Hugh Wyatt, age 68, of Texarkana, Texas, died Friday, February 5, 2021, at his residence.

Mr. Wyatt was born May 17, 1952, in Texarkana, Texas and was a graduate of Texas High School. He worked for Frito Lay for thirty-two years, where his friends and coworkers nicknamed him “G-money”. Gary was a member of First Baptist Church Texarkana.

Gary and his wife, Nancy, loved to travel and took many cruises together over the years with Gary’s extended family. He loved to play golf and followed the PGA tour, always rooting for pro golfer, Jordan Spieth. He enjoyed working in his yard, fishing and cherished time spent with his family and grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Doris Wyatt.

Survivors include his wife of forty-seven years, Nancy Wyatt of Texarkana; two daughters, Alisha Smith and husband Scott and Jennifer Hawthorne all of Texarkana; four grandchildren, Haley and Hunter Hawthorne and Sydney and Wyatt Smith; three sisters and brothers-in law, Sharon and Larry Smith of Wake Village, Texas, Debbie and Steve Sharp of Simms, Texas and Paula and John Burris of Wake Village, Texas.

Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, February 8, 2021, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens South Chapel with Bro. Scott Neathery officiating.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Sunday at Chapelwood Funeral Home.