Mrs. Gayle Francis Nicholas, age 78, of Texarkana, Arkansas died on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

Mrs. Nicholas was born September 11, 1944, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of the area. She was a Baptist and a homemaker. She enjoyed working in the yard and growing lovely flowers. Her favorite hobby was sewing. She was always making clothes and other items for her family. What Mrs. Nicholas enjoyed most was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She had a passion for nurturing and growing the minds and hearts of those around her. She was a beautiful, kind, and loving woman. She was always putting the needs of others before herself, making sure other people were taken care of. She was an extraordinary woman that will be greatly missed. She is preceded in death by one daughter, Cheryl Nicholas, her mother and stepfather, Francis and JB Richardson, and her father, Joe Culver.

She is survived by her husband of sixty-three years, Jimmy Nicholas; son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Marica Nicholas; daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Dickie Howell; four grandchildren, Samantha White, Dalton Howell, Chelsey Melear, Noah Nicholas; six great-grandchildren; her brother, JC Culver; stepbrother, Johnny Mack Richardson and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, June 16, 2023 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Skipper Bryan officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Hospice of Texarkana for the great care and support they showed Mrs. Nicholas and her family during her time of need.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks Dr., Texarkana, Texas, in honor of Mrs. Nicholas.

