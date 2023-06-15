Dennis Ambrose Chesshir age 95, of Texarkana, Texas died Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

Dennis was born February 9, 1928, in Nashville, Arkansas to the parents Stella Stone Chesshir and Ambrose Chesshir.

Dennis enjoyed playing golf and watching the Texas Rangers, Dallas Cowboys and Arkansas Razorbacks. He enjoyed traveling. He was proud of his family history and enjoyed doing genealogy with his wife. He liked going hunting and camping. Dennis was a strong and witty loving man. He worked for 39 years for General Dynamics/ Lockheed Martin as Director of Industrial Security.

Dennis was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years Ann Warwick Chesshir whom he cherished and loved more than life itself and was always by her side; his parents, and sister Sally Jo Chesshir Ellis.

He leaves to cherish his memories nieces Nancy Alsabrook and husband Jay, Ann Ellis, Sue Jackson, Marcia Warwick, Frances Pence, Leslie Willeford, Lisa Blount, and Sherri McFarland; along with a number of great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held Friday, June 14, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Gladewater Memorial Park. With words of comfort from Nancy Alsabrook.