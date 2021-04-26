Advertisement

Gemma Cheryl Davis, age 72, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

Mrs. Davis was born August 18, 1948 in Texarkana, Arkansas and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. She was a retired Public Accountant with Grier Reeves and Lawley Accounting Firm in Texarkana and a member of City Church. She was a loving and kind individual who always showed and implemented the love of Christ through good and enduring times in her life. Gemma was a true example of God’s grace.

She was preceded in death by her two daughters, Kasey Davis and Krissy Coleman, her sister, Janice Harris, one nephew, Sam Smith and her parents, Sherrill and Ellen Walters.

She is survived by two granddaughters, Addy Coleman and Sadie Coleman both of Texarkana, Arkansas; her sister and brother-in-law, Doris and Wayne Youngblood of Texarkana, Arkansas; her nephews and one niece, Terry Youngblood and his wife, Kim, Tracie Vaughn and her husband Dale, Scott Youngblood and his wife, Dena, Shane Youngblood and his wife April, and Mark Youngblood and a host of friends and other relatives.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 7:00 P.M.

A celebration of Gemma’s life will be 10:00 A. M. Wednesday at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Funeral Home with Dr. Robert McCarver and Terry Youngblood officiating.