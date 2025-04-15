Sponsor

Gene Welch, age 90, of Wake Village, Texas, passed away on Friday, April 11, 2025, at CHRISTUS St. Michael surrounded by family. He was born on October 19, 1934, in Rolla, Missouri, to Clyde Welch and Dorothy Fern Martedant Welch.

Gene dedicated his life to the profession of truck driving, a career he began at the tender age of 14 and continued until his passing. Gene’s true joy, however, came from spending time with his family, especially gathering around the dinner table sharing good food, stories and laughter.

In his younger years, Gene found happiness in the great outdoors. He loved fishing, hunting, and camping, often spending weekends at the lake. He enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers.

Gene was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force, serving honorably during the Korean War. He held a significant role as a member of the Korean War Veterans Association, where he served as President for several years. Gene was also a member of the VFW, American Legion, and the Rondo Hunting Club.

Gene was a Christian who loved listening to “his preacher” Tim Montgomery, whether in person or online.

Gene is survived by his devoted wife of 67 years, Martha. He leaves behind three cherished children, sons Mitch and Gayle Welch of New Hill, NC; Don and Luciann Welch of Nashville, AR; and daughter Kimberly and Dale Penny of Texarkana, TX. Gene was a proud grandfather to thirteen grandchildren and a cherished great-grandfather to sixteen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two beloved sisters, Patricia Thomas of St. Louis, MO; and Sharon Staley of Bolton, MA, along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by grandson, Justin Welch.

Although he will be greatly missed, Gene’s legacy of strength, work ethic, and love for his family and country will live on in our hearts.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, April 17, 2025 at 2:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas. A visitation will be held one hour before.