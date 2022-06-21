Advertisement

Dr. George Albert Martin III passed away on June 14, 2022, in Texarkana, Texas at the age of 84.

George was born on February 10, 1938, in Oklahoma City to George Albert Martin, Jr. and Sybil Juanita Smith Martin. He was their only child and the grandson of a prominent rancher in the Quinton, OK area. He spent his early years in Corpus Christi, Alamo Heights, and University Park, Texas. At age 13, the family moved to St. Petersburg, Florida where he graduated from high school and later from the University of Florida in Gainesville where he ran track and was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity.

After college, he enrolled at Emory University Medical School in Atlanta, Ga. There he met nursing student, Voncile Allgood, who he later married on June 15, 1963. This date in 2022 was the 59th year of their wonderful marriage.

George graduated from Emory in 1964, and they would soon move to Oklahoma City where George did his internship at the University of Oklahoma Medical School. Afterwards, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served as a Captain at McCoy AFB in Orlando. The next move took them to Augusta, Georgia where George spent three years in medical residency. He spent his third year there as Chief Medical Resident at the University of Georgia Medical School.

In 1970 they moved to Temple, Texas where George was a gastroenterology fellowship student at Scott and White Hospital. Their last move in 1972 brought them to Texarkana, Texas where he joined Collom and Carney Clinic. There were only 17 physicians at the clinic at that time. He loved his tenure at C&C, and he practiced there until his retirement in 1999.

After retirement, George and Voncile moved to Hot Springs Village, Arkansas. They lived there for 20 years, and they loved their time in the Village. They enjoyed time with the many friends they met there and traveled frequently. George also developed a passion for golf and played the multiple courses in the Village on a regular basis.

George and Voncile enjoyed life after retirement, traveling frequently and spending time with their boys and family. One of their more interesting trips was when they were on a cruise in Eastern Europe with First Baptist Church of Texarkana. On September 11, 2001, they were in the middle of the Baltic Sea and docked in St. Petersburg Russia. After air travel delays and safety concerns, they finally made their way home to the U.S.

Throughout his life, George was an avid hunter and fisherman. Quail hunting was his favorite and he loved working with his English Pointer and Setter bird dogs. George was devoted to his career as a physician but when able to get away, he cherished the time in the field and on the water with his three boys.

George is survived by his wife, Voncile Martin and his three sons, George IV of Austin, Texas, Greg (Tracy) of Boise, Idaho, and Phil (Debbie) of Benton, Louisiana. He has three grandchildren, Clint, Luke and Erin, and a step-grandson, Eric Scott. He also has one great-grandson, Keanu Martin of Boise, Idaho.

The family would like to thank the exceptional doctors, nurses, and staff at St. Michael’s Hospital and Hospice of Texarkana for their excellent care and grace.

Dr. Martin’s service will be held at 11:00 AM at Williams Memorial Methodist Church in Texarkana, Texas. A family visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Williams Memorial Methodist Church prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

