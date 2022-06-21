Advertisement

Marilyn Viola Vaden, age 58, of Texarkana, Texas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Mrs. Vaden was born on April 3, 1964, in Longview, Texas. She was a Christian and a homemaker. She loved gardening, but most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Marilyn also enjoyed spending time with her special friends Maci and Big Jake, her German shepherds, and Bella, her Pitbull. She is preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Ruby Matthews.

She is survived by her husband of thirty years, Larry Vaden of Texarkana, Texas; one son and daughter-in-law, Brandon and Jessica Glass of Texarkana, Texas; one daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Kyle Colley of Texarkana, Texas; ten grandchildren, Kamdon Glass, Austin Colley, Ashton Glass, Dalton Colley, Jaxon Glass, Christian Glass, Noah Glass, Ella Colley, Malahki Shearin, Gracelyn Powell; one sister, Virginia Sue Smith of Texarkana, Texas; one brother and sister-in-law, Victor and Kim Matthews and a host of other friends and relatives.

Advertisement

The family will receive friends at Chapelwood Funeral Home Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 3:00 to 5:00 PM.

