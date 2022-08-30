Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

George Allen Young, age 79, of Gun Barrel City, Texas, died Sunday, August 21, 2022 in a Tyler, Texas hospital.

Mr. Young was born August 11, 1943 in Texarkana, Arkansas. He was retired from the United States Marine Corp having served during the Vietnam War and was a Catholic.

He is survived by his wife, Ruby Scroggins Young of Gun Barrel City, Texas; Children, Glenn Young of Gun Barrel City, Texas, Donya Flores and husband Gus of Mesquite, Texas, Dennis Burrows and wife Anna of Magnolia, Texas and Chris McGregor of Gun Barrel City, Texas; two sisters, Carolyn Weeks of Antlers, Oklahoma and Marie Crate of Paris, Texas; six grandchildren, Brandon Scott Young, Cheyenne Summer Young, Gus Flores IV, Brianna Flores, James Ryan Sissom and Ann Marie Sissom; two great grandchildren, Weldon Sissom and Wesley Sissom and numerous other relatives and friends.

Advertisement

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Cemetery

