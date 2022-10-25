Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

George David Coleman, age 82, of Texarkana, Texas, died Friday, October 21, 2022 in a local hospital.

Mr. Coleman was born May 25, 1940 in Warren, Arkansas. He was a consultant in the plastic industry, member of the Buchanan United Methodist Church and a U.S. army veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester Demetris Coleman and Amie Lou Arnold Coleman; four sisters and one brother and by his father-in-law. Rother Clell Rachel and mother-in-law, Dessie Mae Rachel.

He is survived by his wife, Anna Rachel Coleman of Texarkana, Texas; one daughter, Dickie Clark of Texarkana, Texas; one granddaughter, Jill Brown of Redwater, Texas; three great grandchildren, Hannah Brown, J.P. Akin and Emily Akin; one sister, Dora Faye Roy of Texarkana, Texas; one brother and sister-in-law, Cookie and Sandra Coleman of Texarkana, Texas; extended bonus family, daughter, Silke Schmidt, grandchildren, Anna Brodt and Larnez Brodt all of Germany and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Advertisement

Funeral service will be held a 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Jerry Black officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M.

Memorials can be made to the Sand Hill Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 25, Simms, TX 75574

