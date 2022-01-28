Advertisement

George “David” Tiner, age 67, of Texarkana, Arkansas went home to be with the Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. George was born August 26, 1954, in Beaumont, Texas to the parents James David Tiner and Martha Winham. David was a faithful member of First Bikers Church.

David loved spending time with his family and grandchildren brightened his day often. David enjoyed fishing, baseball, and drinking his favorite soda Dr. Peppers. David had a heart of gold he was a very giving person to anyone he came in contact with.

David was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves to cherish his memories two sons John Tiner of Texarkana, Texas and Jacob Cottingham and Mandi Cottingham of Texarkana, Arkansas; One sister Mary Ann Kovene of Seminole, Oklahoma; One brother Thomas Tiner of Little Rock, Arkansas; nine Grandchildren; 2 Great Grandchildren; and a number of step grandchildren. David also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

If you would like to send flowers, please send them to Texarkana Funeral Home located at 4801 Parkway Dr. in Texarkana, Arkansas.

