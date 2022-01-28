Advertisement

Lindell Skinner, age 86, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

Mr. Skinner was born October 31, 1935, in Metropolis, Illinois and lived in Texarkana most of his life. He was retired from Red River Army Depot and a faithful member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. Lindell had a servant’s heart and was always ready and willing to help. He wanted everyone to know his Jesus. He was preceded in death by his son, Patrick Goodman, by the mother of his children, Karen Skinner, his parents, Lester and Anna Wilkens, and Robert Skinner.

He is survived by his wife of forty-five years, Sharron Skinner of Texarkana, Arkansas; one son and daughter-in-law, Tracy and LaVonda Skinner of Texarkana, Arkansas; one daughter and son-in-law, Robin and Jeff Millikin of Pocahontas, Illinois ; one daughter-in-law, Tia Goodman of Texarkana, Arkansas; one sister, Vera Reynolds of Metropolis, Illinois, five grandchildren, Kevin Millikin, Craig Millikin, Stosh Skinner, Makenzie Skinner, and Madison Goodman, three great grandchildren, Jason, Brinn and Baili and a host of friends and other relatives.

A Memorial service will be 1:00 P. M. Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Cornerstone Baptist Church with Dr. David Holder and Delton Daniel officiating. A private committal service will be in Memorial Gardens under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday afternoon from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.

Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church, Mission Fund, 3900 Union Rd., Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.

