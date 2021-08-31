Advertisement

George Ray Rumsey, age 77 of Atlanta, Texas, went to be with the Lord while in a Texarkana, Texas hospital on Sunday, August 22, 2021 surrounded by his family.

George was born on September 24, 1943 in Texarkana, Arkansas to Floy and Maxine Rumsey. He is preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Eva Morgan.

George graduated from Texas High School in 1962 and attended Texarkana College. In 1966, he married the love of his life, Judy Hamilton. They had two children, David and Caren. Throughout the years, he was a manager with A&P Grocery, Brookshire’s, and Price Hardware. He retired from Price Hardware in 2013.

He was a member of First Baptist Church in Atlanta, Texas. For many years he served as a deacon, 4th Grade Sunday School teacher, member of the First Praise choir, and sang with the Master’s Men. He also enjoyed planning and cooking for the “Wild Men’s” Game Dinner every year.

George was a very kind and gentle man and always loved to joke around. He loved to fish and hunt with his friends. He was a member of the Reynold’s Hunting Club in El Dorado, Arkansas for over 50 years. He always looked forward to hunting season and spending time with his good buddies. He also enjoyed watching baseball and football. His favorite teams were the Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Rabbits.

George is survived by his wife Judy of 55 years, his son David and wife Kelli of Atlanta, Texas; daughter Caren Rumsey of Atlanta, Texas; grandson Trent Waters and wife Amber of Wake Village, Texas; granddaughter Kenli Rumsey of Atlanta, Texas; great-grandson Dean Waters, and another great-grandchild on the way. He is also survived by his brother Johnnie Rumsey and wife Julia of Texarkana, Arkansas; brother-in-law Buck Morgan of Wake Village, Texas; sister-in-law Becky Womack of Queen City, Texas; sister-in-law Carolyn Kelly of Bullhead City, Arizona, and a number of cousins, nieces and nephews, and many close friends.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The First Baptist Church, Atlanta, Youth Program.

Funeral services will be 9:00 am, Thursday, August 26, 2021, at First Baptist Church, Atlanta, under the direction of Hanner Funeral Service, with Bro. Wes Mills officiating.

Visitation will be Wednesday, August 25, 2021 from 6 pm to 7:30 pm, at Hanner Funeral Service.

Interment will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, Nash, Texas.