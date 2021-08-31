Darrell M. Gearlds, Jr.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, August 25, 2021, the angels were instructed to visit the ICU at St. Michael’s Health Care Center, to invite 55 year old, Darrell Gearlds, Jr., husband of Michelle, father to eight children, and ten grandchildren, to take a journey in the comfort of their wings to a homecoming with his friends and family that were waiting for him there.

Darrell was born October 12, 1965, in Bagdad, Arizona, to Darrell Geralds, Sr. and Ida Faye Heard. He was employed with DOMTAR. He enjoyed spending time with his family; hunting, fishing, gardening and working in his shop. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Amber Gearlds; brother, David Gearlds; and his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle Gearlds of Queen City, Texas; his children, Gregory Gearlds and wife Taylor of Queen City, Texas, Andrew Gearlds of Shreveport, Louisiana, Marie Phillips and fiance’ Randy Mack of Atlanta, Texas, Christopher Phillips and wife Meagan of Waynesville, Missouri, Hailey Gearlds, Savannah Gearlds, and Gabriella Gearlds all of Queen City, Texas; two brothers, Jonathan Gearlds and Jeffrey Gearlds both of Nash, Texas; two sisters, Delisa Gearlds and Melissa Duke and husband Johnny all of Nash, Texas; ten grandchildren, Connor Gearlds, Kamdyn Gearlds, Remington Singleton, Kayzer Gearlds, Brody Gearlds, Chloe Gearlds, Dagan Gearlds, Gage Gearlds, Taylor Lane Gearlds, Hannah Marie Phillips; and a number of other relatives.

Funeral services will be 3:00 pm, Tuesday, August 31, 2021, in the Hanner Funeral Chapel with Bro. Tracy Harris officiating.

Visitation will be Monday, August 30, 2021, from 6 pm to 8 pm at Hanner Funeral Service.

Interment will be in Shady Dale Cemetery.