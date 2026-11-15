George William Taylor, 82 of New Boston, Texas passed away Thursday, November 5, 2026, in a local Hospice facility. Mr. Taylor was born April 27, 1944, in Simms, Texas to Riley and Jessie Taylor. He was a United States Marine Veteran...

April 27, 1944 – November 5, 2026

George William Taylor, 82 of New Boston, Texas passed away Thursday, November 5, 2026, in a local Hospice facility. Mr. Taylor was born April 27, 1944, in Simms, Texas to Riley and Jessie Taylor. He was a United States Marine Veteran and retired from US Air Airlines. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Taylor.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Sandra Taylor, one daughter and son-in-law, Crystal and Dana Greer, stepdaughters and sons-in-law, Roseana Kraft and Russell, Spring and Jake Varra, Autumn and Bobby Hutchins, Shylo Harris and Dan, Crystal and Jeremy Faulknor, Tiffany Taylor-Barbee, his stepsons and daughters-in-law, Chris and Sheri Balderston, Charles and Somer Balderston, Joe and Lori Caraway and Frankie Taylor, his siblings, Willie Gene and Donna Taylor of Hooks, Texas, Mary Taylor of Mt. Pleasant, Texas, Helen Taylor of Hooks, Texas, Jimmy Taylor and Billie Nell Kemp of Simms, Texas. Also, 26 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren with 4 on the way plus a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Monday, November 9, 2026, at 2:00 P.M. in the Bates Rolf Chapel with Bro. Steve Petty officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Monday before services. Interment will follow in Ringwood Cemetery under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas.

Courtesy of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home.

Share this story Share Facebook X Email Copy link Print