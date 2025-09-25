Sponsor

Gerald Roseberry, 85, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away September 23, 2025, at home, surrounded by loved ones.

Born on Easter Sunday, March 24, 1940, in Avery, Texas, Gerald is first son of Charley and Hazel Roseberry. Graduate of Avery High School in 1958, he was a problem solver and explorer at heart. He enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he became an expert in electronics.

After military service, Gerald worked at Collins Radio, a major supplier of radio and avionics. He was a key member of the team that developed FM transistors, ensuring critical communication during the race for space. His work on high-performance radar systems took him overseas, where he loved exploring other countries.

Gerald retired from Red River Army Depot after 27 years of dedicated service. Outside of professional life, he was a true outdoorsman who found peace and joy in nature. He loved to camp and fish, whether in lakes and rivers of northeast Texas or among majestic peaks of Mountains.

More than anything, Gerald enjoyed family. He was there to lend a helping hand. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charley and Hazel Roseberry, daughter, Lorie England.

Gerald’s memory will be forever cherished by his loving wife of 35 years, Mary Jane Roseberry; daughter, Amy Ward and husband, Allan of Walden, Colorado; son, Bubba Ashby and wife, Dena of Texarkana; stepdaughter, Joy Jones of Texarkana; stepson, Joseph Glennon of Dewitt, Arkansas; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Harold Roseberry of Greenville, Texas; and sister, Joyce Stewart of Duncanville, Texas.

Visitation: 4-6 p.m. Sunday, September 28, 2025, Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Boulevard. Funeral 11 a.m. Monday, September 29, 2025, Texarkana Funeral Chapel, burial follows in Avery.

In lieu of flowers, send donations to Texarkana Animal League or Chambers Hospice.