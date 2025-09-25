Texarkana Weekend Buzz: What’s Happening Around Town

Sponsor

🎶✨ Downtown Live Returns This Friday! ✨🎶 Come experience the heart of Texarkana like never before at Downtown Live, our monthly celebration of local music, art, and community spirit!

📅 Date: Friday, September 27, 2025 🕕 Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM 📍 Location: Broad Street, Downtown Texarkana

🎤 Live music from local artists 🎨 Art displays & interactive exhibits 🍔 Food trucks & vendors 🛍️ Pop-up shops & makers market 👨‍👩‍👧 Family-friendly fun for all ages!

Whether you’re strolling the street, catching a performance, or grabbing a bite, Downtown Live is the perfect way to kick off your weekend. Let’s light up the city together!

📸 Don’t forget to tag your photos with #DowntownLiveTXK

🌟👟 Be the Light 5K – This Saturday! 👟🌟 Join us for an inspiring evening supporting NICU families at the Be the Light 5K Glow Run/Walk, presented by CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System.

📅 Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025 🕖 Glow Run/Walk: 7:00 PM 🕯️ Candle Release: 8:00 PM 📍 Location: CSM Trail 👶 Strollers welcome | 🚫 No pets allowed

✨ Dress up & glow up! 💛 “Every tiny step is a victory.” 📖 Matthew 5:16 – Fearfully & Wonderfully Made

🚗🔥 CAR SHOW THIS SATURDAY! 🔥🚗 Join Unity Full Gospel Temple for a high-octane fundraiser supporting the Nash FGHT Summer Trip!

📅 Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025 📍 Location: Nash Fight Church 200 Bishop Cannon Way, Nash, TX 75569 🕗 Registration: 8:00 AM – 10:30 AM 🏆 Awards: 2:00 PM | Top 20 💲 Entry Fee: $25 🍔 Food & drinks sold separately 🚙 All cars & trucks welcome for judging!

📞 Contact Minister Cannon: 903-559-1825 | jencanpaul@gmail.com

Bring your ride, your crew, and your appetite—it’s going to be a day of chrome, community, and good vibes. Let’s make this trip unforgettable! 💪

🎀 Event Details

Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Time: 6:30 PM (CDT)

6:30 PM (CDT) Location: Sullivan Performing Arts Center at Texas High School 4001 Summerhill Rd, Texarkana, TX

👑 Titles Awarded The pageant will crown winners in four categories:

Miss Texarkana

Miss Texarkana’s Teen

Miss Northeast Texas

Miss Northeast Texas’ Teen

🎯 Toss for a Cause! 🎯 Join us for the Randy Sams Invitational Cornhole Tournament and help support the incredible work of the Randy Sams Outreach Shelter!

📅 Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025 🕒 Time: 3:00 PM 📍 Location: Creations Event Venue 324 East Broad Street, Texarkana, AR

👥 Team Registration Options:

1 Team (2 players): $130

2 Teams: $250

3 Teams: $375

4 Teams: $500 🏆 Trophies awarded to the top 3 teams 👨‍👩‍👧 All ages welcome!

💯 All proceeds benefit Randy Sams Outreach Shelter—providing food, shelter, job training, and more to those in need. Your entry is 100% tax-deductible.