U.S. Veteran

Gerald Wayne “Jerry” Carlson, age 73, of Texarkana, Texas, died Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at his residence.

Mr. Carlson was born May 19, 1952 in Chicago, Illinois. He was a retired account manager for Hope Novelty and a United States Marine Corp veteran having served in the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Norma Jordan Carlson of Texarkana, Texas; children, Mike Harper and wife Lisa of Horatio, Arkansas, Angie Dubuque of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Kim Greening and husband Jeff of Greenwood Arkansas; seven grandchildren, Jaret, Jae, Laura, Nathan, Maddie, Matthew and Savannah; one great granddaughter, Arrianna and a number of great-great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, August 30, 2025 at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Chapel. Burial with military honors will be in Center Ridge Cemetery, Maud, Texas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6-8 P.M.