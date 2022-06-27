Geraldine Dees

Advertisement

Geraldine “Gerry” West Dees, age 94, of Texarkana, Texas, went to be with her heavenly Father on June 20, 2022. She died at her home surrounded by her family.

Gerry had a long and full life. She was born on July 20, 1927, in Bowie County, Texas, to Birdie and Luther West. Mrs. Dees married the love of her life, Carl Dees, Jr. in 1946, and they had three children together, Bunny, Chuck, and Suzette.

While attending East Texas State University she worked as a secretary at Spring Lake Park Elementary, then Kennedy Elementary School. After earning her degree, Mrs. Dees worked as an elementary school librarian for the Texarkana Independent School District. It was as a librarian that she shared her passion for reading with thousands of children for over twenty-five years. She was a member of First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and also a member of Delta Kappa Gamma. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of sixty-three years, Carl Dees, Jr.

Survivors include one son, Carl “Chuck” Dees, III of Texarkana, Texas; two daughters and a son-in-law, Suzette and James Larey of Texarkana, Texas, Bunny Dees of Texarkana, Texas; two grandchildren, Katie Allen Middleton, and husband Joshua Middleton, of Little Rock, Arkansas, Saxon Arnold of Little Rock, Arkansas; and two great-granddaughters, Lillian Middleton and Larkin Middleton of Little Rock. She was affectionately known as “Nana” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all her loved ones.

Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Hillcrest Memorial Park with the Rev. Timothy Montgomery officiating. Private entombment will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to The American Heart Association, 4150 McKnight Rd., Texarkana, Texas, 75503, or Texarkana Animal League, 5820 Richmond Rd., Texarkana, Texas, 75503.

