It is with heavy hearts and deep love that we remember Glenda Kay Dykes, who passed away peacefully at her home in New Boston, Texas, on September 16, 2025. Born on November 9, 1954, in De Queen, Arkansas, to Herbie and Dora Lacefield, Glenda’s life was a testament to love, faith, and kindness.

Glenda was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She had a heart that was as big as her smile—generous, compassionate, and always ready to embrace others. Those who knew her would describe her as a ray of sunshine, brightening any room she entered. Whether she was reading her Bible, attending church, or spending time with her family, Glenda’s faith and devotion were evident in every action.

She found joy in the simplest of things—gathering with family for the holidays, especially Christmas and Thanksgiving, where her love and warmth radiated. Glenda had a unique way of making everyone feel special, and her grandchildren were among her greatest joys. She had an incredible gift for making children feel loved and spoiled, and it was clear to all who knew her that she was an angel on Earth.

Her family was the center of her world, and she truly never met a stranger. Whether in casual conversation or heartfelt moments, she was a constant source of light, always showing others the meaning of unconditional love. Glenda’s beauty was not only seen in her smile but in the depths of her soul. She was the sweetest, most loving, and caring person one could ever have had the privilege to know.

She was preceded in death by her parents Herbie and Dora Lacefield; and sister Joyce.

Left to cherish her memory is son Jody Attaway; daughter Brandy Attaway; grandson Jlynn Attaway, and Dakota Attaway; granddaughters Mystic Attaway, Hopelynn Attaway, Makaylee Attaway, and Valerie Marshall; brother Bobby Lacefield; sisters Mary Jane Lambeth and Donna Lambeth; and a number of other family and friends.

Graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, September 22, 2025, at Memorial Garden with Bobby Lacefield officiating.